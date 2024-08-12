Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima have praised the Dutch Olympians in a heartwarming message at the close of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
The royal couple wrote a message for the talented Olympians on social media.
Willem, Maxima and their two daughters–Princess Catharina Amalia and Princess Alexia– attended the Olympic games in the first week.
The royal family were present in the Paris to see their team winning several medals.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the royals wrote, "In the run-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, Sifan Hassan dared to dream big and tackle a unique challenge. Starting both the 5 km and the 10 km and finishing with the Olympic marathon."
“What a phenomenal end to her Olympic dream with a final sprint to the marathon gold medal. We congratulate her with this gold medal with a lot of pride!,” the statement further read.
Now that the 2024 Paris Olympics drew to a close with the official Closing Ceremony in the Stade de France, the Dutch royals have shared that they will be welcoming their players for a reception at Palace Huis ten Bosch.