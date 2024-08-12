Jennifer Garner gives 'Deadpool & Wolverine' set tour as Electra: Watch

Jennifer Garner gave her fans an exciting tour of Deadpool & Wolverine set!
The Family Switch actress took to her Instagram on Sunday to share an epic video of herself showing fans glimpses of Deadpool 3 filming location, which appeared to be a gigantic cave.
Garner kicked off the Instagram reel by hopping out of her bed (carved in a dinosaur mouth), showing off her two silver swords.
As the video progresses, Garner shows off a stove, a kettle and a cupboard full of snacks.
She then moves towards a giant statue of a girl fixed with the wall, referring her as Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively.
Looking into the camera Garner noted, “This is where I go to commune with Blake Lively.”
While panning the camera at the giant artwork she joked, “see how’s she doing,” adding, “how you doing Blake?”
“You looking good,” Garner noted.
The Deadpool & Wolverine set tour comes after Jennifer Garner shared Electra Smoothie recipe.
Starring Reynolds as Deadpool, and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 was released in cinemas on July 26, 2024.