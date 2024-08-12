Arizona police bodycam footage reveals true story behind killing of toddler

The Marana Police Department in Arizona arrested a 37-year-old man Scholtes on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse after he allegedly left his young child alone for hours while playing on his PlayStation.
Scholtes was taken into custody at the Pima County Adult Detention Center on July 12, three days after his daughter Parker was declared dead at Banner University Medical Center.
Disturbing bodycam footage from the police, which was obtained by Inside Edition, shows first responders attempting to revive Parker inside her home.
In the video, Scholtes, dressed in a white T-shirt and dark shorts, is seen pacing around in despair while screaming, "Please baby, please," as the responders tried to revive his child in a nearby room.
The footage also captures Scholtes talking on his cell phone in the kitchen, expressing disbelief, saying, "I can't believe this."
Parker’s mother, Erika, a doctor, found his daughter unresponsive inside a car with the engine off and no air conditioning running, in 109-degree Fahrenheit heat.
Scholtes explained to officers that when he returned home, Parker was asleep in her car seat, and he decided not to wake her.
He said he left the vehicle running in the driveway with the air conditioning on while he went inside the house.
According to the police report, Scholtes was aware that the car’s air conditioning system could automatically shut off after a certain period.
Erika performed CPR on Parker until emergency responders arrived, but their efforts to save her were unsuccessful.
Video footage from nearby homes revealed that the child had been left in the vehicle for about three hours, contrary to Scholtes' claim that it was only 30 to 45 minutes.