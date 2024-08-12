King Charles ‘always preferred William’ over Prince Harry?

The royal fans are speculating that King Charles had “always preferred William” over his younger son Prince Harry.
The rumours suggest that the preference of his majesty can be a reason why Prince Harry left the royal family and moved to America with Meghan Markle and his two kids.
Recently, the author of Scandals of the Royal Palaces: An Intimate Memoir of Royals Behaving Badly, Tom Quinn, discussed the relationship between the monarch and his two sons during a conversation with Mirror.
He said, “Harry's real beef is that he is convinced Charles always preferred William anyway and not just because William is the heir. Harry’s difficulties when he was a teenager and his increasing volatility as an adult terrified Charles who turned to the far more stable, risk-free William."
King Charles reportedly considered the Spare author “too emotionally unstable.”
Tom further explained their relationship, "Charles increasingly saw William as a safe pair of hands and Harry as too emotionally unstable. Deep down Harry knows this and he deeply resents it."
Furthermore, King and Queen Camilla has kicked off his annual summer break at Balmoral Castle.