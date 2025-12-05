Kate Middleton makes emotional gesture ahead of Christmas Carol Service

Just a day before hosting the glitzy Christmas Carol Service, Princess Kate melted hearts by making an emotional move.
Taking to her and Prince William’s official Instagram account on Thursday, December 4, the Princess of Wales offered the first glimpses of her personally-penned, moving message for the guests who will attend the annual Together at Christmas Carol Service.
In the caption, the future queen penned, “A message of gratitude and hope - reflecting on the power of love, empathy, and the strength we find in one another.”
“This special letter will be shared with every guest at the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey tomorrow night, as well as at the Community Carol Services nationwide,” she concluded.
Accompanying the caption was a three-photo gallery that featured beautiful glimpses of the heartwarming letter.
The letter also included Princess Kate’s signature at the end, reading, “Catherine.”
Together at Christmas Carol Service is an annual holiday event hosted by the Princess of Wales as Westminster Abbey and celebrates the spirit of community, compassion, and togetherness during the holidays.
The dazzling event features live musical performances, Christmas carols, and reading by celebrities, community leaders, and member of the Royal Family.
A broadcast version airs on television in the UK each Christmas season.
The 2025 Together at Christmas Carol Service is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on Friday, December 5, 2025.