Royal

Kate Middleton makes emotional gesture ahead of Christmas Carol Service

The Princess of Wales is set to host the annual Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Friday, December 5

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Kate Middleton makes emotional gesture ahead of Christmas Carol Service
Kate Middleton makes emotional gesture ahead of Christmas Carol Service

Just a day before hosting the glitzy Christmas Carol Service, Princess Kate melted hearts by making an emotional move.

Taking to her and Prince William’s official Instagram account on Thursday, December 4, the Princess of Wales offered the first glimpses of her personally-penned, moving message for the guests who will attend the annual Together at Christmas Carol Service.

In the caption, the future queen penned, “A message of gratitude and hope - reflecting on the power of love, empathy, and the strength we find in one another.”

“This special letter will be shared with every guest at the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey tomorrow night, as well as at the Community Carol Services nationwide,” she concluded.

Accompanying the caption was a three-photo gallery that featured beautiful glimpses of the heartwarming letter.

The letter also included Princess Kate’s signature at the end, reading, “Catherine.”

Together at Christmas Carol Service is an annual holiday event hosted by the Princess of Wales as Westminster Abbey and celebrates the spirit of community, compassion, and togetherness during the holidays.

The dazzling event features live musical performances, Christmas carols, and reading by celebrities, community leaders, and member of the Royal Family.

A broadcast version airs on television in the UK each Christmas season.

The 2025 Together at Christmas Carol Service is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas forced to ‘amputate’ leg in critical surgery

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas forced to ‘amputate’ leg in critical surgery
The Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle ‘has had his leg amputated’ in a three-hour long surgery

Queen Sofia takes on key duty after Felipe, Letizia chair major annual meeting

Queen Sofia takes on key duty after Felipe, Letizia chair major annual meeting
Spain’s Queen Sofia makes major appearance for special duty after King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia approve key strategic plan

Meghan Markle gets urgent health update as estranged father Thomas hospitalized

Meghan Markle gets urgent health update as estranged father Thomas hospitalized
Thomas Markle underwent three hours of surgery on Wednesday

King Charles, Queen Camilla bid farewell to German President Frank-Walter

King Charles, Queen Camilla bid farewell to German President Frank-Walter
King Charles III issues emotional message on the last day of Frank-Walter Steinmeier State visit

King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry’s remarks about ‘lawsuit’

King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry’s remarks about ‘lawsuit’
King Charles issues a touching message amid State visit of German President

King Charles, Queen Camilla join German delegation for heartwarming cause

King Charles, Queen Camilla join German delegation for heartwarming cause
The Buckingham Palace drops delightful video of His Majesty's new Royal engagement

Prince William shares delightful update before Kate Middleton's Royal event

Prince William shares delightful update before Kate Middleton's Royal event
The Prince of Wales releases video message a few hours before Kate Middleton's annual Christmas service

Prince Harry drops bombshell about Royal series 'The Crown'

Prince Harry drops bombshell about Royal series 'The Crown'
Prince Harry stuns fans with unexpected admission about Netflix series 'The Crown'

King Charles issues subtle warning during his State-Banquet speech

King Charles issues subtle warning during his State-Banquet speech
His Majesty delivers powerful speech after welcoming German guests at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle blasted for sharing insensitive post amid dad’s hospitalisation

Meghan Markle blasted for sharing insensitive post amid dad’s hospitalisation
Meghan Markle receives backlash for sharing Prince Harry's cheeky video amid father's critical condition

Prince Harry reveals famous Hollywood ‘connection’ on Stephen Colbert show

Prince Harry reveals famous Hollywood ‘connection’ on Stephen Colbert show
Prince Harry gives cryptic message about 'baseless lawsuit with the White House'

Late Queen Elizabeth II receives special nod from German President after state banquet

Late Queen Elizabeth II receives special nod from German President after state banquet
King Charles hosted a state banquet at Windsor Castle on Wednesday in an honour of German President