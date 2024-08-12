Entertainment

Nick Jonas drops sneak peek of daughter Malti’s haircutting skills: Watch

Nick Jonas shared heartwarming moments with family in latest post

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024


Nick Jonas is ditching the salon to get a haircut from daughter Malti Marie!

On his official Instagram feed on Monday, August 12, the Vacation Eyes singer shared a delightful carousel of photos and videos, highlighting fun moments wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti.

‘Lately,” caption the singer-songwriter and actor.


The carousel opened with the adorable family of three beaming for a wholesome selfie with the Love Again actress and their daughter sporting pirate hats.

Next was a video featuring the singer enjoying tender daddy-daughter moments with his little one who was fully focused on her task with toy scissors, giving daddy a new haircut before the video cut to her smiling face.

The sweet clip immediately caught the fans attention who dropped their comments hilariously praising Malti’s hairdressing skills.

“Malti *about cuts an ear off with her toy scissors*. Nick: thank you,” said a follower.

Another penned, “Malti being the cutest hairdresser is the most adorable thing ever!”

Following that, the carousel featured some additional photos and videos of the This is Heaven singer wearing a T-shirt from his own brand, Rhude, and Chopra wrapping up filming of her upcoming movie The Bluff.

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed there only child, Malti Marie, in January 2022 via surrogacy.

