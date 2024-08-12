Add this to your diet and say goodbye to chronic diseases!

A groundbreaking recent study has revealed that a simple addition to your diet can have a profound impact on your overall health.
Researchers found that incorporating a specific food group into your daily meals can significantly reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, kidney disease, and heart health issues.
The study published on August 6, led by Dr. Donald Wesson, a professor of internal medicine at the University of Texas at Austin's Medical School, followed 153 patients with primary hypertension and high levels of blood acid over five years.
The patients were divided into three groups: those who added 2 to 4 cups of fruits and vegetables to their daily diet, those who took sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) tablets, and those who received standard blood pressure treatment and medications.
The results showed that both the patients who ate more fruits and vegetables and those who took baking soda tablets had improved kidney health.
However, only the group that followed a high fruit and vegetable diet experienced improvements in both kidney health and heart health.
“That's why our conclusion from the study is that diets high in fruits and vegetables should be foundational,” Dr Donald said.
He further added, “So, our thought is we should start with diet and then add medication as necessary.”
The study also found that raisins were the most effective fruit at neutralizing acid in the body.