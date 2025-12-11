Entertainment
Taylor Swift shuts down exes with bold confession about Travis Kelce

The 'Cruel Summer' singer and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August with a dreamy Instagram post

Taylor Swift has dismissed all of her exes, as she crowned her fiancé, Travis Kelce, "the love of my life."

During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, December 10, the pop star opened up about the NFL's romantic proposal.

Talking about things that have happened to her recently, the Lover crooner noted, "getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back. Those were two things that just might never have happened. They could have just never happened. It wasn't like, 'Oh, it's just a matter of time.'"

Expressing her excitement and gratitude, she added, "Both of those things could have just never arrived in my life, and I'm so grateful for both of those things happening."

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement in August with a sweet Instagram post, after almost two years of relationship.

Moreover, the Wednesday appearance marks the 14-time Grammy-winning artist first guest appearance on the series since 2021, which comes two days before the premiere of her new Disney+ docuseries, The End of an Era.

The first two episodes of the six-part docuseries will air on Friday, December 12, with two new episodes releasing each week.

