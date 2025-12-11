Entertainment
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on studying law as ‘pr stunt’ rumours

Kim Kardashian confirmed failing California bar exam in November 2025

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her “pr stunts” and how far she can go for fame.

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, which was released on Thursday, December 11, a surprise party was thrown for the SKIMS founder to celebrate her graduation from law school after six years.

Among the renowned guests was political analyst Van Jones.

In one scene, the mom-of-four said, "This whole process of law school has taken a village. It really started with Van Jones, who recommended I do this program."

57-year-old Van, a lawyer himself, gave a heartfelt speech at the party, hailing Kim’s journey into criminal justice as "a miracle.”

He said, "It's a lonely fight, you get the smallest grants, your phone call gets returned last — if at all. And then a miracle happened: the biggest star in the world, a household name — if you go to Antarctica, the penguins know who the Kardashians are — raised her hand, said she wanted to help."

Van added, "No one up here is gonna be petty, so I'm gonna be petty: people said this was about publicity. This whole thing was supposed to be some kind of a publicity... stunt, the most labor-intensive publicity stunt in the history of publicity stunts.”

However, Kim wasn't convinced, laughing it off as a sweet gesture, but admitting she thought to herself, "this man doesn't know me."

She claimed, "Kim K. would take six years for a PR stunt. Does he know who I am?"

Kim had shared in November that hadn't passed the California bar exam she'd taken back in July. Still, she's staying focused on her goal of becoming a lawyer.

