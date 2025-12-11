Monaco's Royal Family has shared an exciting update about Prince Albert II just a day after twin kids' 11th birthday.
On Thursday, December 11, the official Instagram account of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert offered fans a peek into the inauguration of new Caroline Media Library.
The royal family shared a video of His Majesty with the Princess of Hanover as they teamed up for the inauguration of the Mediatheque Caroline, now installed on Pasteur Island on Wednesday, December 10.
Albert II was seen posing for the group photos outside the newly installed library on Pasteur Island.
One clip in the video showed the Monacan Prince cutting the ribbon standing next to Hanoverian Royal, Mrs Charlotte Casiraghi, Miss Melanie-Antoinette de Massy and the Monégasque authorities.
The caption alongside the video read, "After the unveiling of a commemorative plaque and the blessing of the places, Their Highnesses, welcomed by Mayor Georges Marsan and his team, discovered this new cultural pole through a theatrical tour imagined for the opening."
It continued, "Bringing together a library, video-sound library and play library, this new Media Library wants to be a place of closeness and sharing, open to all and free, where cultural discoveries and learning intertwine."
"It will offer a varied cultural programming: projections, workshops, readings, concerts and an annual heritage exhibition. A bust of Prince Peter was also unveiled at the entrance of the site," it added.
Prince Albert II stepped out for this engagement on the same day his kids and Princess Charlene's twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's birthday marked their 11th birthday.
To celebrate the special occasion, the Monaco's royal family released a photo of the prince and princess with a sweet wish, "A very happy birthday to Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who are celebrating their 11th birthday today!"