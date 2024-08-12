Royal

Prince Harry 'hit hard' by ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas' big loss

The Duke of Sussex is "hiding" after suffering a "week from hell"

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024
Prince Harry hit hard by ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas sisters death
Prince Harry 'hit hard' by ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas' sister's death

Prince Harry has been left reeling following the death of his ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas' sister, Pandora, sources close to the royal have revealed.

The Duke of Sussex, who dated Cressida from 2012 to 2014, is said to have been "hit hard" by the news of Pandora's passing, which comes just days after the death of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.

“He just had the week from hell. From the failure of his latest TV interview cutting through, to some personal family losses, it’s no wonder Harry wanted to hide,” the source added.

Harry mourned the loss of his uncle and ex girlfriend’s sister in same week, while his appearance on the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial on July 25 also failed to make a lasting impression, with only 1.1 million viewers tuning in.

To note, Harry dated Bonas for two years before they parted ways. Despite their split, the two are said to have remained close, with Cressida even attending Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

This difficult week comes as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle prepare to take a tour of Colombia, which has faced backlash due to their previous claims of seeking "privacy" and "space" to raise their children. 

