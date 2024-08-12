Prince Harry’s security beefed up after assassination attempt on Colombian President

Prince Harry and dear wife Meghan Markle will be escorted by a massive security team escorting them around during their upcoming trip to Colombia.
Seeing that the ex-royals are scheduled to touch down in the South American country this Thursday, the government increased the security forces employed for them after a recent assassination attempt.
Just three days ago, the nation’s Minister of Defence Iván Velázquez had announced that a plot aiming to kill President Gustavo Petro on July 20 was uncovered earlier.
Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accepted their Vice President Francia Márquez’s invitation to stay in Colombia for four days, the administration has decided to offer amplified protection.
A source told The Mail, “They will be with Francia Márquez. She has a lot of security because there have been assassination attempts on her life as well.”
“But people are grumbling about why the taxpayers should pick up the huge security costs for Prince Harry and Colombian government’s PR exercise,” they added.
Last year, the vice president’s bodyguards found explosives near her family home that were planted to murder her.
Prince Harry himself has been fighting for security with both America as well as the UK for a while now, and he might call off the trip altogether if there are no safety precautions present.