Philadelphia sky lights up with Italian Air Force's historic flyover: Watch

Philadelphia's sky was ablaze with red, green, and white streams on Monday, August 12, as jets roared over a spectacular display.
Italian Air Force Frecce Tricolori performed their first North American tour in 30 years.
The 10-jet formation delivered a mesmerizing 30-minute display over the City of Brotherly Love, marking a historic return for the renowned aerobatic team.
Starting in Northeast Philadelphia, the jets soared above landmarks such as the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Museum of Art, creating vibrant trails of smoke in their national colors.
This flyover precedes their final performance at the Air Dot Show in Ocean City, set for two weeks from now.
Spectators gathered to witness the event, capturing the moment on their phones and sharing their excitement.
What is Frecce Tricolori?
The Frecce Tricolori, established in 1961, is renowned for its precision flying and spectacular formations. Their colorful trails, reminiscent of the Italian flag, symbolize pride and unity.