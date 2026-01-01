Prince William set to take a bigger role this year with renewed ‘sense of duty’

Prince William is predicted to take on a bigger role this year as he will feel a renewed sense of duty.
Princess Diana's astrologer, Debbie Frank has made surprising predictions about the heir to the throne.
Speaking exclusively to Hello!, Debbie revealed that "As early as January 3rd when the Full Moon activates Prince William's destiny point, he will be aware that 2026 is going to be high impact."
She went on to explain that From February, "both his Sun and Moon in the sensitive sign of Cancer are picking up a big change, which activates his sense of duty".
"William will be assuming a bigger role but personally he feels like diving into his Cancerian shell. However, he steps up and will also show that empathy is his superpower as a future King," Diana's longtime aide added.
The astrologer further predicted that The Prince of Wales horizon will expand on both the national and international stage.
"It seems there will a greater requirement for him to be out there globally and also very present for the people in the UK," she noted.