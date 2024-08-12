Royal

Prince William halts summer break to host Princess Diana’s remembrance

Prince William stepped away from vacations for organizing Princess Diana event

  • August 12, 2024


Prince William paused his ongoing summer break for paying a very special ode to late mum, Princess Diana, by celebrating International Youth Day in her name.

On Monday, August 12, the Prince of Wales stepped out with the Diana Award team, gathering around to raise awareness about young folks’ participation and engagement in political issues.

Sharing two quick snaps from the event, he wrote, “Celebrating International Youth Day with Diana Award,” which itself was set up in his mother’s memory to empower young people for making change.

In the first photo, Prince William stood in his signature joined-hands pose, smiling wide with the group.

The second one was a solo shot, focusing on him carrying the golden prize with pride.

“Our social activists are incredibly young people committed to social action, promoting human excellence and inspiring future generations,” he gushed about the organization’s people.

Back in March 2024, the Prince of Wales raised a toast to Diana Award clocking in 25 years by giving a sentimental speech during a ceremony organized in London.

“She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back; that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life,” Prince William recalled Princess Diana.

He added, “That legacy is something that both Kate Middleton and I have sought to focus on through our work.”

