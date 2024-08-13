Prince Harry makes major shift in staff amid his security concerns for next trip

Prince Harry's Chief of Staff has departed after just three months, with the split described as a mutual agreement.
As per PEOPLE, Josh Kettler, the chief of staff for the Duke of Sussex, resigned after three months.
He was hired on a trial basis, both parties decided it wasn't the perfect match and decided to split ways.
A week before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's formal visit to Nigeria in May, Kettler began his new position.
He also joined the Duke of Sussex when he travelled to London to commemorate the Invictus Games' tenth anniversary.
Kettler, who is based in Santa Barbara, California, was most recently the head of strategic alliances and chief of staff at the communication platform Cognixion.
The news came over the heels of Francia Márquez, Colombia's vice president, inviting Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 43, to visit Colombia in the future.
However, dates for the trip have not been released yet.
“As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country,” Márquez said in a statement.
South America’s visit will be Prince Harry and Meghan's second official foreign tour since they relocated in 2020 to the United States and subsequent settlement in California.