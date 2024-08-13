Trending

Ayeza Khan 'enjoys' sunset at Daman-e-Koh

Ayeza Khan was spotted having a whale of a time at the Daman-e-Koh

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024
Ayeza Khan was spotted having a whale of a time as she basks under the sun at Daman-e-Koh
Ayeza Khan was spotted having a whale of a time as she basks under the sun at Daman-e-Koh 

Ayeza Khan is busy admiring beautiful Islamabad and its sunsets!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Laapata actress shared a bunch of pictures from the capital city's most famous spot Daman-e-Koh.

Amazed by God's creation the avid traveller had her back towards the camera in the fist click. 


While in the second, Khan captured the iconic Faisal mosque on her phone camera. 

Next up the Tum Kon Piya star swooned over the lush greenery of Daman-e-koh followed by yet another cutesy click as she breathes in the fresh air. 

"Enjoying a beautiful sunset at Daman-e-Koh," Khan captioned the carousel. 

To note, the mom of two decked up in style for the outing with her long hair neatly cascading down. 

Ahead of her trip to main Islamabad, the Meray Paas Tum Ho starlet made a road trip to Murree valley for some fun and frolic. 

For the unversed, Ayeza Khan via a video message announced she will be heading to the UK for a personal meet and greet with fans next month

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 'heart-melting' pictures with Malti steals hearts

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 'heart-melting' pictures with Malti steals hearts

Taylor Swift ends Kanye West’s dominance on music after 'TTPD' release

Taylor Swift ends Kanye West’s dominance on music after 'TTPD' release
Angelina Jolie makes public appearance for first time after Pax's incident

Angelina Jolie makes public appearance for first time after Pax's incident
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments

James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments

Trending News

James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 'heart-melting' pictures with Malti steals hearts
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Janhvi Kapoor honours late mom Sridevi on her 65th birth anniversary
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Wahaj Ali gives emormous shoutout to fans in new post
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Sara Ali Khan expresses 'bliss, joy and gratitude' on her birthday
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Video: Nimra Khan narrates horrific details of attempted kidnapping incident in DHA Karachi
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Maya Ali shakes a leg to Coke Studio's famous track 'Blockbuster'
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Shweta Tiwari makes surprise revelation about daughter Palak and Ibrahim Ali Khan
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Shah Rukh Khan makes major statement about ‘Jawan, RRR, Baahubali’
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Shah Rukh Khan makes big comeback in Hindi dubbed 'Mufasa: Lion King'
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Sana Javed drops a peek from her honeymoon in Switzerland
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Musician Haniya Aslam of band 'Zeb and Haniya' dies in Islamabad
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus