Ayeza Khan 'enjoys' sunset at Daman-e-Koh

Ayeza Khan is busy admiring beautiful Islamabad and its sunsets!
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Laapata actress shared a bunch of pictures from the capital city's most famous spot Daman-e-Koh.
Amazed by God's creation the avid traveller had her back towards the camera in the fist click.
While in the second, Khan captured the iconic Faisal mosque on her phone camera.
Next up the Tum Kon Piya star swooned over the lush greenery of Daman-e-koh followed by yet another cutesy click as she breathes in the fresh air.
"Enjoying a beautiful sunset at Daman-e-Koh," Khan captioned the carousel.
To note, the mom of two decked up in style for the outing with her long hair neatly cascading down.
Ahead of her trip to main Islamabad, the Meray Paas Tum Ho starlet made a road trip to Murree valley for some fun and frolic.
For the unversed, Ayeza Khan via a video message announced she will be heading to the UK for a personal meet and greet with fans next month