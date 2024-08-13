Sara Ali Khan expresses 'bliss, joy and gratitude' on her birthday

The Bollywood actress, Sara Ali Khan, who turned a year older on August 12, 2024, felt all the joy as she was poured with birthday love.
The Kedernath star turned to her Instagram handle on her special day to share multiple glimpses from the birthday party along with gratitude for all the warm love she received.
Sara's photo dump opened with the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star sitting on a couch, with a beautiful bouquet placed next to her.
In the next slide, the birthday girl could be seen accepting a sweet greeting card from her little fan.
Sharing the carousel of images, she penned, “Bliss, Joy & Gratitude. Thank you for all the birthday wishes.”
Soon after the inside glimpses from her 29th birthday celebrations went viral, her ardent fans took to the comments section to shower love.
One user wrote," Only happiness my precious."
While another effused, "Happy birthday my love. May you always be happy and may you be blessed with all that you wish for!! Love youu sm som."
"You getting scared of that candle LOL What a cutie!" the third penned.
Not just them, Kareena Kapoor also had a sweet wish for Sara.
Her best friend Ananya Panday also commented, "Its your birthday be happy and eat that cake."
To note, her mom, Amrita Singh was also a part of the merriment along with her team and the underprivileged children.
The likes of Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Jaccky Bhagnani were the other celebrities who wished her well on her birthday.