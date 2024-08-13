Wahaj Ali gives emormous shoutout to fans in new post

Wahaj Ali, who is currently on his US tour for an ‘upscale’ and ‘personal’ meet and greet, revealed he is nothing without the support and love of his fans.
Turning to Instagram on Monday, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star shared two images from an event, looking all suited booted.
The photos featured Ali flaunting his utmost swag in a brown blazer as the cameras captured him in one frame.
“A big shoutout to all my fans! Your love, enthusiasm & loyalty is the biggest inspiration which keeps me going,” the Teri Meri Kahaniyaan actor penned a small note as caption.
Lately, Ali has been vowing fans with uber-cool pictures of himself walking streets of Dallas, Chicago, New York and Washington along with his co-actress Yumna Zaidi.
At the meet and greet events, the duo set major fashion goals in stylish outfits where they addressed a slew of fan questions.
At one event, the Gentleman actress was asked to reveal her relationship status while in the other Ali shed light on not being bothered by fame or stardom.
Wahaj Ali essayed the role of Murtasim, a gadi nasheen in the blockbuster drama Tere Bin.