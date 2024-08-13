Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni spotted arguing on 'It Ends With Us' set

Blake Lively and her It Ends with Us director and costar Justin Baldoni have sparked feud rumours with on-set fight in the viral video.
In a viral video circulating on social media, the pair can be seen engaged in a heated argument during the film show in New Jersey.
The clip that was filmed on May 17, 2023, showed Blake and Justin quarrelling in NJ, TMZ reported.
A source told the media outlet, “None of the cast enjoyed working with Justin - they certainly didn't talk to him at the premiere.”
Justin seemingly had an “extremely difficult” environment for cast and crew of the hit film, which made Blake “uncomfortable”, as per Page Six.
The insider further explained, “Justin almost became the character in the sense that some women on set felt he was borderline abusive to them and that he was unprofessional and unapologetic.”
It Ends With Us stars talented actors including Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Brandon Sklenar and Kevin McKidd.
The recently released movie was placed second at the domestic box office over the weekend with $50 million, and made $80 million globally, according to Box Office Mo.