Entertainment

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni spotted arguing on 'It Ends With Us' set

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni engage in intense conversation on ‘It Ends With Us’ film set

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni spotted arguing on It Ends With Us set
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni spotted arguing on 'It Ends With Us' set

Blake Lively and her It Ends with Us director and costar Justin Baldoni have sparked feud rumours with on-set fight in the viral video.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the pair can be seen engaged in a heated argument during the film show in New Jersey.

The clip that was filmed on May 17, 2023, showed Blake and Justin quarrelling in NJ, TMZ reported.

A source told the media outlet, “None of the cast enjoyed working with Justin - they certainly didn't talk to him at the premiere.”

Justin seemingly had an “extremely difficult” environment for cast and crew of the hit film, which made Blake “uncomfortable”, as per Page Six.

The insider further explained, “Justin almost became the character in the sense that some women on set felt he was borderline abusive to them and that he was unprofessional and unapologetic.”

It Ends With Us stars talented actors including Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Brandon Sklenar and Kevin McKidd.

The recently released movie was placed second at the domestic box office over the weekend with $50 million, and made $80 million globally, according to Box Office Mo.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 'heart-melting' pictures with Malti steals hearts

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 'heart-melting' pictures with Malti steals hearts

Taylor Swift ends Kanye West’s dominance on music after 'TTPD' release

Taylor Swift ends Kanye West’s dominance on music after 'TTPD' release
Angelina Jolie makes public appearance for first time after Pax's incident

Angelina Jolie makes public appearance for first time after Pax's incident
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments

James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments

Entertainment News

James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Taylor Swift ends Kanye West’s dominance on music after 'TTPD' release
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Angelina Jolie makes public appearance for first time after Pax's incident
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig weighs in on potential 'Ken' movie starring Ryan Gosling
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Blackpink's Lisa shares secret beans about 'The White Lotus' season 3
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
‘Pokémon’ series voice actress Rachael Lillis breathes her last at 46
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Jennifer Lopez visits Ben Affleck's kids at his LA home amid marital woes
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Ryan Reynolds’ favorite ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cast member NOT from family
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Post Malone makes sombre confession about past struggles with loneliness
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Taylor Swift fans face strict security measures at Wembley Stadium
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Taylor Swift crew dancer reveals SHOCKING details after Vienna terror plot