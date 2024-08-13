James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments

The renowned Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron has opened up about fellow director Roland Emmerich's criticism.
During a Directors on Directing panel at Comic-Con on July 26 Roland was also in attendance where he accused Cameron of being “over bearing” while claiming that he lost interest in 1966’s Fantastic Voyage reboot after the Titanic director was involved.
“James Cameron is very overbearing, and so I at one point just gave up,” the German director said at the time.
“Because it’s like, is it your movie or my movie? And that’s what happened,” he added.
The Independence Day director continued, “I have to say, I do my stuff, and when I can’t do my stuff, I’m totally not interested. As simple as that. So when somebody else wants to say something to me and is more powerful than me, I drop out."
Now Cameron has reacted to Ronald’s remarks during his interview with THR, published Monday, August 12, 2024.
“I’ve never said anything negative about Roland,” Cameron said.
"Damn right," he said on Ronald’s claims, adding, “When it’s a project where I’ve contributed to the writing, I might actually have an opinion on it.”
James Cameron who wrote a draft for Fantastic Voyage reboot also claimed that he doesn’t remember considering Rolland Emmerich for director.
“I actually don’t even remember talking to Roland Emmerich about Fantastic. I remember the other directors that we worked with for months on end trying to develop that project," Cameron said.
“If I talked to Roland, it was for two minutes. I have a pretty good memory and I don’t remember that at all,” added the Avatar hit maker.
However, Cameron did not share any update on the status of the film.