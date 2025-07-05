Shakira hit with heartbreaking news day before LMYNL tour’s San Antonio show

Shakira is heartbroken and devastated by a tragic update.

Just a day ahead of setting the San Antonio stage ablaze with her thrilling Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour’s concert on Saturday, July 5, the Waka Waka hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on a sad news.

In the Story, the 48-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter expressed grief over the deadly and destructive floods that have hit the city.

“I just landed in San Antonio, devastated to hear the news of the floods, the deaths, and the girls still missing,” penned Shakira, adding, “I can't help but think of their families and their immense pain.”

She concluded her message writing, “My prayers are with you on this sad day.”

The Hips Don’t Lie singer is scheduled to perform her sole July concert on July 5 at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

After this, the songstress will next mesmerize her fans at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, in August.

About San Antonio floods:

On Friday, July 4, Reuters reported that torrential rains triggered flash floods along the Guadalupe River in Texas, which claimed the lives of at least 24 people.

According to the local officials, rescue teams were deployed to save the victims trapped by high water or reported missing in the disaster.

Meanwhile, the authorities shared that 23 to 25 people were still missing from an all-girls Christian summer camp, which is located next to the overflowing Guadalupe River.

