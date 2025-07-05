Beyoncé rocks stars-and-stripes in patriotic look to mark July 4th during show

Beyoncé rocked Landover with a fierce nod to the US Independence Day!
During her Landover stop on the superhit Cowboy Carter tour on Friday, the 43-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress celebrated the Fourth of July by bringing patriotic flair to Northwest Stadium, performing the show in a striking stars-and-stripes look.
For the electrifying concert, the Texas Hold ‘Em hitmaker wore a shimmery blue bodicon adorned with sparkling silver stars.
She completed the look with a dramatic, floor-length coat printed with the American flag, bringing a bold finish to her Independence Day-inspired outfit.
Adding extra flair, Beyoncé rocked glittering blue boots with fringe detail.
After the concert, the songstress took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos featuring her gorgeous look, an excited audience, and some onstage and backstage moments.
Fans reaction:
Beyoncé’s dazzling look earned her immense love and praises from her ardent fans, who shared their views through comments.
“Now THIS is an ACTUAL Big Beautiful BILL!” commented one, while another added, “The United States of Beyoncé.”
A third praised, “Who is responsible for the wardrobe?! Please, please, please God bless you!!!”
“My Statue of Liberty,” a fourth penned.
Beyoncé’s next Cowboy Carter show:
Beyoncé is set to electrify Landover once again with a thrilling show on July 7, following which she will be performing four concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.