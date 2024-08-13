Abhishek Bachchan takes major step to prevent online backlash

Trending

  August 13, 2024
Abhishek Bachchan made safety a priority to avoid any online hate amid separation rumors with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Dasvi star, who made headlines for alleged clarification on his marital status in a resurfaced video, turned off comments to his post as he shared a footage from his visit to Paris for the Olympics 2024.

In the short video, Abhishek juxtaposed his glimpse into the memorable experience along with photos of him standing in the stadium, holding the Tricolour, hugging Neeraj Chopra after his winning throw and beautiful shots of the Eiffel Tower with the Olympics logo on it.

The entire reel brilliantly captured the vibe spread across the city.


"It was amazing to get to witness the #parisolympics2024 with my friends from #Omega. We’ve worked together for about 18 years and their attention to detail and timekeeping has always awed me." the Bob Biswas star wrote as caption. 

"The energy in the entire city was palpable and especially in the stadiums. And then to have the honour of seeing our very own @neeraj____chopra was the icing on the cake. Seeing our beloved tricolor in the stadium was a moment of such pride!!! Felt like.…Paradise,” his post further read. 

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan debunked divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai, revealing they are still married. 

Hania Aamir brings her radiant charm to the lush greens of Bali
Varun Dhawan poses with wife Natasha Dalal in throwback picture
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 'heart-melting' pictures with Malti steals hearts
Janhvi Kapoor honours late mom Sridevi on her 65th birth anniversary
Wahaj Ali gives emormous shoutout to fans in new post
Sara Ali Khan expresses 'bliss, joy and gratitude' on her birthday
Ayeza Khan 'enjoys' sunset at Daman-e-Koh
Video: Nimra Khan narrates horrific details of attempted kidnapping incident in DHA Karachi
Maya Ali shakes a leg to Coke Studio's famous track 'Blockbuster'
Shweta Tiwari makes surprise revelation about daughter Palak and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Shah Rukh Khan makes major statement about ‘Jawan, RRR, Baahubali’
Shah Rukh Khan makes big comeback in Hindi dubbed 'Mufasa: Lion King'