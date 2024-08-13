Varun Dhawan poses with wife Natasha Dalal in throwback picture

Varun Dhawan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his Prime Video Show Citadel: Honey Bunny, proved his ‘constant Khoobsurti’ is his wife Natasha Dalal.
The new dad turned to his Instagram account on Tuesday to drop a throwback picture from the show’s Serbia schedule featuring his wife Natasha Dalal.
In the photo, the lovebirds were seated in a serene backdrop over a romantic lunch date as they pose for a selfie together.
Next, the audio in the background happened to be Varun’s latest song Khoobsurat from Stree 2
“My constant #khoobsurati (red heart emoji) in my life #tbt filming in Serbia for #honeybunny getting bruised was pretty normal on that set,” the new dad captioned the carousel.
Several users rushed to the comments section and shared their thoughts on this wholesome selfie shared by the Bawaal actor.
One Instagram user wrote, “Cute couple.”
Another effused, “ Varun with her stree.”
The caption and you guys, “ expressed the third.
On the work front, Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian spin-off of the Russo Brothers hit American Series Citadel.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal embraced parenthood with the birth of their first child, a baby girl on June 3, 2024