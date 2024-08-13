Royal

King Charles, Prince William make final call about Harry’s Balmoral invite

King Charles and Queen Camilla kicked off their annual summer break at Balmoral Castle

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024


King Charles and Prince William have made a major decision regarding Prince Harry’s Balmoral invite.

The father-son duo seemingly found a common ground over a crucial decision regarding the Spare author.

His majesty reportedly do not want “Harry at Balmoral” since the royals are already going trough a “difficult” times after Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

A royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror, “With Kate and Charles in a difficult place, the last thing the family needs is Harry at Balmoral. Everyone knows that it couldn’t be done without also inviting Meghan and that is a step too far.”

Tom revealed that Harry and Charles are currently not on good terms.

He further explained, “Meghan has always been seen as the main driving force behind Harry’s public attacks on the family. William and Charles know that inviting Harry without Meghan is just to give Harry another subject for the sequel to Spare that Harry is writing."

It is primitive to note that King Charles and Queen Camilla have kicked off their annual summer break at Balmoral Castle without the rest of royal family.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori seduces woman at party

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori seduces woman at party
Meghan Markle overrules Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans

Meghan Markle overrules Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans
Miley Cyrus thanks Disney for Hannah Montana's role after legend honor

Miley Cyrus thanks Disney for Hannah Montana's role after legend honor
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami

Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami

Royal News

Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Meghan Markle overrules Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face recognition challenge in Colombia ahead of tour
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Prince Harry makes major shift in staff amid his security concerns for next trip
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Prince William halts summer break to host Princess Diana’s remembrance
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
King Charles’ priceless fist bump with Mikyle Louis was a royal setup
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Prince Harry’s security beefed up after assassination attempt on Colombian President
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Prince Harry 'hit hard' by ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas' big loss
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Kate Middleton ditches iconic sapphire engagement ring in new appearance
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Prince William grows beard to offset media attention on Kate Middleton
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
King Charles ‘always preferred William’ over Prince Harry?
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance