King Charles, Prince William make final call about Harry’s Balmoral invite

King Charles and Prince William have made a major decision regarding Prince Harry’s Balmoral invite.
The father-son duo seemingly found a common ground over a crucial decision regarding the Spare author.
His majesty reportedly do not want “Harry at Balmoral” since the royals are already going trough a “difficult” times after Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.
A royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror, “With Kate and Charles in a difficult place, the last thing the family needs is Harry at Balmoral. Everyone knows that it couldn’t be done without also inviting Meghan and that is a step too far.”
Tom revealed that Harry and Charles are currently not on good terms.
He further explained, “Meghan has always been seen as the main driving force behind Harry’s public attacks on the family. William and Charles know that inviting Harry without Meghan is just to give Harry another subject for the sequel to Spare that Harry is writing."
It is primitive to note that King Charles and Queen Camilla have kicked off their annual summer break at Balmoral Castle without the rest of royal family.