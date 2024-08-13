Miley Cyrus thanks Disney for Hannah Montana's role after legend honor

In a heartfelt reflection on her iconic role, Miley Cyrus expressed deep gratitude for her time as Hannah Montana, celebrating the honour bestowed upon her as a Disney Legend.
Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the Flower star praised Disney for her breakthrough role in Hannah Montana a day after being named a Disney Legend at D23.
She noted, “Thank you. Such an honor to be inducted as a Disney Legend.”
Cyrus continued, “This award is dedicated to Hannah Montana and all of her fans. You’ve shown me legendary love & loyalty. Forever grateful.”
The Disney alum also posted a video of herself giving her acceptance speech at the Anaheim, California event, coupled with footage of her creating cement handprints on a plaque in keeping with the practice of prior D23 Disney Legend honourees.
At the start of the video, Cyrus could be seen signing her name at the top of the plaque and then putting her hands in the cement below.
Mickey Mouse then joined her, and the two of them posed for pictures with her holding up the plaque.
To note, in 2006, Cyrus rose to stardom as Hannah Montana on the popular show of the same name on the Disney Channel.
The sitcom focused on Miley Cyrus, a teenage girl who lived a double life as well-known pop singer Hannah Montana.
Up to 2011, the Disney series ran for four seasons. Two years later, in 2009, Cyrus headlined the Best of Both Worlds tour and also starred in Hannah Montana: The Movie.