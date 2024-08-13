Royal

Meghan Markle overrules Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans

The Duke of Sussex seemingly plans to ‘party with his friends’ on his 40th birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024


Prince Harry has found himself in a troubling position since Meghan Markle does “not” approve his 40th birthday celebration plans.

The Duke of Sussex, who will be turning 40 next month, had some plans with “his fiends” for birthday pary.

An insider told Closer Magazine that Harry was “very keen to go to the UK and party with his friends,” but his wife is not letting him.

“She’s saying absolutely not,” the source said of Meghan.

“For one thing, it's a bad look for their brand,” they explained, “They’re hoping to hang out with the crème of society, with the Hollywood and political elite, so the idea of him knocking shots and acting like a fool with his pals in Mykonos or wherever is just the worst possible idea.”

Harry reportedy became sad that he can no longer enjoy the privileges he had in the UK.

Furthermore, he “hates to let his friends back in the UK down” but Meghan is his priority now.

It is primitive to note that the royal couple will embark on a trip to Columbia in November.

Royal News

King Charles, Prince William make final call about Harry’s Balmoral invite
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face recognition challenge in Colombia ahead of tour
Prince Harry makes major shift in staff amid his security concerns for next trip
Prince William halts summer break to host Princess Diana’s remembrance
King Charles’ priceless fist bump with Mikyle Louis was a royal setup
Prince Harry’s security beefed up after assassination attempt on Colombian President
Prince Harry 'hit hard' by ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas' big loss
Kate Middleton ditches iconic sapphire engagement ring in new appearance
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Prince William grows beard to offset media attention on Kate Middleton
King Charles ‘always preferred William’ over Prince Harry?
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance