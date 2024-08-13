Meghan Markle overrules Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans

Prince Harry has found himself in a troubling position since Meghan Markle does “not” approve his 40th birthday celebration plans.
The Duke of Sussex, who will be turning 40 next month, had some plans with “his fiends” for birthday pary.
An insider told Closer Magazine that Harry was “very keen to go to the UK and party with his friends,” but his wife is not letting him.
“She’s saying absolutely not,” the source said of Meghan.
“For one thing, it's a bad look for their brand,” they explained, “They’re hoping to hang out with the crème of society, with the Hollywood and political elite, so the idea of him knocking shots and acting like a fool with his pals in Mykonos or wherever is just the worst possible idea.”
Harry reportedy became sad that he can no longer enjoy the privileges he had in the UK.
Furthermore, he “hates to let his friends back in the UK down” but Meghan is his priority now.
It is primitive to note that the royal couple will embark on a trip to Columbia in November.