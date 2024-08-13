Brad Pitt says ‘restraining order’ against George Clooney grew their friendship

Brad Pitt has revealed how terminating his restraining order against fellow actor George Clooney turned them into forever friends.
The duo appeared on the new cover for GQ, where they interviewed about “actually” being good pals.
Poking a chuckle in, George Clooney joked, “It’s a very good question. After the restraining order that I took out…”
“Which was really, I had already had one against him—it’s kind of redundant. Unnecessary. This is why we’re sitting six feet apart now,” Brad Pitt snapped in response.
Then, the two canceled the humor out to answer the interviewers’ inquiry seriously, revealing their past times as well as the fact that they have been buddies since the ‘90s.
In fact, Julia Roberts had formed a trio with them during the shoot of Ticket to Paradise.
George Clooney went on, “Yeah, man, we’re friends. We’ve been friends for a long time! It’s fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while. Things get complicated in life.”
Brad Pitt affirmed, “He is probably the best at understanding, seeing the chessboard and the potential moves. I’ll call him on numerous occasions when things get bumpy.”