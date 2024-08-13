Entertainment

Brad Pitt says ‘restraining order’ against George Clooney grew their friendship

Brad Pitt answered if he’s friends with George Clooney

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024
Brad Pitt answered if he’s friends with George Clooney
Brad Pitt answered if he’s friends with George Clooney

Brad Pitt has revealed how terminating his restraining order against fellow actor George Clooney turned them into forever friends.

The duo appeared on the new cover for GQ, where they interviewed about “actually” being good pals.

Poking a chuckle in, George Clooney joked, “It’s a very good question. After the restraining order that I took out…”

“Which was really, I had already had one against him—it’s kind of redundant. Unnecessary. This is why we’re sitting six feet apart now,” Brad Pitt snapped in response.

Then, the two canceled the humor out to answer the interviewers’ inquiry seriously, revealing their past times as well as the fact that they have been buddies since the ‘90s.

In fact, Julia Roberts had formed a trio with them during the shoot of Ticket to Paradise.

George Clooney went on, “Yeah, man, we’re friends. We’ve been friends for a long time! It’s fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while. Things get complicated in life.”

Brad Pitt affirmed, “He is probably the best at understanding, seeing the chessboard and the potential moves. I’ll call him on numerous occasions when things get bumpy.”

Prince Harry ordered to apologize for ‘terrorist involvement’ within this week

Prince Harry ordered to apologize for ‘terrorist involvement’ within this week
Google Gemini Live launch: Here's everything to know about the new AI tool

Google Gemini Live launch: Here's everything to know about the new AI tool
West Ham United sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United

West Ham United sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch

London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch

Entertainment News

London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Selena Gomez drops exciting first trailer of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 4
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
George Clooney backfires at Quentin Tarantino for insulting him in interviews
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Mark Wahlberg helps Halle Berry attain ‘cool mom’ status in daughter’s eyes
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Taylor Swift’s renowned ex makes big announcement during her ‘security lockdown’
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori seduces woman at party
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Miley Cyrus thanks Disney for Hannah Montana's role after legend honor
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Jennifer Lopez makes heartfelt gesture to reconcile with Ben Affleck
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Taylor Swift ends Kanye West’s dominance on music after 'TTPD' release
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Angelina Jolie makes public appearance for first time after Pax's incident
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni spotted arguing on 'It Ends With Us' set