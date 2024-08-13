Selena Gomez drops exciting first trailer of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 4

Gear up for more mysteries as Selena Gomez is back with the 4th season of the hit series Only Murders in the Building!
Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 13, the Emilia Perez star dropped the electrifying first trailer of the upcoming season of her mysterious comedy-drama.
She also updated her fans about the release date and platforms to stream the show.
“New season. New case. #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding returns August 27. Streaming on Hulu and Disney+,” wrote the American singer and actress.
The exciting debut trailer offered peeks into what to expect in the forthcoming season and seems to take the fans on a new thrilling adventure.
Only Murders in the Building’s season 4 will revolve around the mystery murder of Sazz Pataki, Charles’ Brazzo’s stunt double, whose death left the fans hanging at the end of season 3. The soon releasing season will be raising new questions about whether Sazz or Charles was the true target of the crime or not.
The release of the first trailer has pumped up the excitement of the fans, who are eagerly waiting for the show to premiere.
“Beyond excited!” commented one of the enthusiast fans.
Another penned, “Can't wait,” while the third added, “Best trio ever.”
Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building is scheduled to premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on August 27, 2024.