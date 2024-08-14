Royal

Prince Harry ordered to apologize for ‘terrorist involvement’ within this week

Prince Harry asked to issue sorry letter before visiting Colombia this week

  • August 14, 2024


Prince Harry has been urged to apologize for taking cocaine before he steps a foot in Colombia this week.

Both Meghan Markle and her husband have been invited to the South American country by vice president Francia Márquez for four days, starting Thursday.

But a source close to Prince William has called on his younger brother to beg forgiveness for admitting to taking drugs earlier on in life.

And he has made it clear that the sorry statement should be released before taking off with Meghan Markle for the trip.

Speaking to Daily Beast, the associate said, “Prince Harry admitted to doing coke in his book! His trip to Colombia should include an admission that the country has been destroyed by narco-terrorists servicing wealthy drug users in the west.”

“Prince Harry should stand up and apologize for his own participation in that disgusting trade. That would be a helpful intervention,” Prince William’s associate added.

The Duke of Sussex had written in his memoir, Spare, that cocaine “didn’t do anything” for him at the age of 17, but “Marijuana actually really helped.”

Royal News

King Charles will not ‘abdicate throne’ despite being ‘alarmingly unwell’
Prince Andrew’s scandal reignited by new series targeting him
Kate Middleton gives ‘reassuring’ health update in new video
Prince Harry’s upcoming birthday set to bring MASSIVE inheritance?
King Charles’ pleasing face brings 11 times more value to banknotes
Meghan Markle overrules Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans
King Charles, Prince William make final call about Harry’s Balmoral invite
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face recognition challenge in Colombia ahead of tour
Prince Harry makes major shift in staff amid his security concerns for next trip
Prince William halts summer break to host Princess Diana’s remembrance
King Charles’ priceless fist bump with Mikyle Louis was a royal setup
Prince Harry’s security beefed up after assassination attempt on Colombian President