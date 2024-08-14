Trending

Aditya Roy Kapur 'looking forward' to upcoming film 'Metro...in Dino'

  by Web Desk
  August 14, 2024
Aditya Roy Kapur admitted he is excited about his upcoming film Metro… In Dino.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the movie will be a standalone successor of Life In Metro and the wait is worth it. 

In an interview with India Today, the Aashiqui 2 actor talked about the film. 

“I am super excited about that film. It's one film I am looking forward to," he revealed. 

Further he was asked whether he follows any kind of ritual before starting a film," All I do is prepare for the role before the film rolls, that’s about it. But apart from that, I don't have one particular thing that I do." 

Metro..In Dino which was roped in for a September release will now hit theatres on November 29, this year. 

The movie has a wide cast ensemble including the likes of Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathi, with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. 

