Trending

Fawad Khan releases new track 'Taara/Diamonds' in collaboration with US media outlet

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan features in the latest electronic track 'Taara/ Diamonds' after 'Barzakh' controversy

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024
akistani actor Fawad Khan features in the latest electronic track Taara/ Diamonds after Barzakh controversy
akistani actor Fawad Khan features in the latest electronic track 'Taara/ Diamonds' after 'Barzakh' controversy

Fawad Khan's latest single Taara/Diamonds is now available for streaming!

Khan, who is an acclaimed artist of the Pakistani industry, has ventured into the world of singing. 

MTG's founder, Maheen Mustafa, announced the release of the song and its video earlier this month. 

The highly-anticipated music video, that dropped on Saturday, shows off a hybrid remix of Ali Azmat's popular track Taara Jala and global pop sensation Rihanna's 2012 blockbuster Diamonds. 

This new track, presented by a US-based media and production company, offers a fresh twist with its electronic pop style. 

It offers a tribute to a number of living and deceased artists, singers, painters and other individuals, who have struggled to bring about a positive change. 

To note, the music video that has gained immense love featured the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star alongside other notable figures. 

Furthermore, the song also highlights the achievements of Nora Al-Matrooshi, an Arab woman, who graduated from NASA'S astronaut program and the makers of the Pakistani acclaimed movie Joyland. 

Recently, in an MTG press release, the Humsafar famed star hailed the efforts of all artists involved. 

" The incredible icons featured in the new MTG music video are formidable talents. Their achievements inspire and uplift people around the world, including myself," he said. 

Maria Unera, a Pakistani-Filipino singer also lent her voice to the beautiful track and in the press release shared her excitement about the project. 

For the unversed, the song has garnered 3.2k likes in just two days and now the question remains that will this release pave a way for Fawad's future into music post Barzakh controversy. 

Fawad Khan faced a major career setback after his series Barzakh pulled off YouTube and other channels for promoting queer love. 


Google Doodle goes tropical to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day

Google Doodle goes tropical to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day
Royal family offers peek into Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie's Guernsey visit

Royal family offers peek into Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie's Guernsey visit
Salman Khan dedicates endearing post to father Salim Khan

Salman Khan dedicates endearing post to father Salim Khan

Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying

Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying

Trending News

Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Salman Khan dedicates endearing post to father Salim Khan
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji attend Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Aditya Roy Kapur 'looking forward' to upcoming film 'Metro...in Dino'
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Kriti Sanon addresses failure of 'Adipurush'
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Kriti Sanon breaks silence on ‘frustrating’ dating rumours with Kabir Bahia
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar laud Salim-Javed in ‘Angry Young Men’
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Hania Aamir brings her radiant charm to the lush greens of Bali
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Varun Dhawan poses with wife Natasha Dalal in throwback picture
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Abhishek Bachchan takes major step to prevent online backlash
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 'heart-melting' pictures with Malti steals hearts
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Janhvi Kapoor honours late mom Sridevi on her 65th birth anniversary
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Wahaj Ali gives emormous shoutout to fans in new post