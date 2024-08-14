Sports

Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying

Olympic champion Imane Khelif sues J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk for cyberbullying

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying

Imane Khelif has taken a bold move after facing cyberbullying by J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk.

The Olympic champion has named the renowned author and Tesla founder in a criminal complaint filed to French authorities over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment.”

Her attorney, Nabil Boudi, confirmed to Variety that both famous figures were mentioned in the body of the complaint.

Nabil shared that “ensure[s] that the ‘prosecution has all the latitude to be able to investigate against all people.”

He also noted that Donald Trump would be part of the investigation, adding, “J. K. Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others. Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution.”

Previously, Elon shared a post from swimmer Riley Gaines that claimed “men don’t belong in women’s sports” hinting at Imane.

Imane won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s 66 kilogram boxing competition on Saturday.

The Algerian boxer faced accusations regarding her biological sex even though the International Olympic Committee exclaimed, “scientifically, this is not a man fighting a woman.” 

Taylor Swift fulfils Suki Waterhouse’s BIGGEST dream

Taylor Swift fulfils Suki Waterhouse’s BIGGEST dream
Google revolutionizes group photos with AI-powered ‘Add Me’ tool

Google revolutionizes group photos with AI-powered ‘Add Me’ tool
Mahira Khan drops new post on Independence Day

Mahira Khan drops new post on Independence Day

Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback

Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback

Sports News

Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Cristiano Ronaldo gears for Saudi Super Cup showdown: 'Ready to go'
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
West Ham United sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Cole Palmer signs long-term deal with Chelsea
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Lionel Messi gives fans a rare look of family vacation at mid-sea
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Olympic medal saga escalates as USA gymnastics take dispute to Swiss court
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Anderson makes shocking U-turn: Hints at return to white-ball cricket
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez heads to Atletico Madrid in ‘major’ deal
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Valentina Petrillo to make history as first openly transgender Paralympian
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to shift from star player to football manager?
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Tom Daley wraps up diving career with final silver medal at Paris Olympics
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Graham Thorpe’s wife reveals shocking details behind husband’s death
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Tom Cruise takes Olympic finale to new heights with jaw-dropping stunt: Watch