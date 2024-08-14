Kate Middleton wins hearts with surprising gesture to honor cancer fighter

Kate Middleton has honored fellow cancer fighters with a heartwarming gesture that has left many in awe.
Prince William and the Princess of Wales, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, have paid tribute to Peter Morris, a pizza seller who tragically passed away from cancer in May at the age of 47.
The royal couple, who met Morris during a trip to Wales in 2023, sent a letter of condolence to his widow, Tracey, expressing their deepest sympathies.
According to The Sun, the letter says, “We can only begin to imagine what an immense hole he will leave in your life and my heart goes out to you and your family. Catherine and I thoroughly enjoyed meeting Pete.”
The moving tribute was read aloud at Morris's funeral, offering comfort to his loved ones during a difficult time.
The letter continued, “We know that Pete was a hugely dedicated and highly valued member of the community which has been evident from the response to his passing. I did want you to know just how much you and your family are in our thoughts at this time.”
The letter will be framed for Peter's daughters, aged 5 and 8, to remember their father, as per the outlet.
Princess Kate's own cancer diagnosis, announced on March 22, makes the gesture even more poignant.