Monaco welcomes royal baby as Princess Carolina becomes grandma once again

Prince Albert II's nephew and godson, Pierre Casiraghi, and his wife, Beatrice Borromeo, are now parents to a baby girl.
On Tuesday, October 14, the Monaco royal family confirmed on Instagram Stories that the couple welcomed their third child and first daughter on October 4.
The exciting social media post featured a family click of Pierre and Beatrice alongside their sons Stefano, 8, and Francesco, 7.
"Her names are Bianca, Caroline, Marta. The Prince's Palace extends its sincere congratulations to Béatrice and Pierre Casiraghi," the Instagram update read.
Baby's middle name, Carolina, is a tribute to Pierre's mother, Princess Carolina, and Marta pays homage to Beatrice's late maternal grandmother, Marta Marzotto, an Italian fashion designer and socialite.
Princess Caroline's son tied the knot with the Italian heiress in July 2015, and the couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary over the summer.
The child arrives as eleventh in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne.
A humanitarian and businessman who has raced both sailboats and cars, Pierre is the third child and second son of Princess Caroline and her second husband, the late Stefano Casiraghi.
He married Beatrice, a journalist and filmmaker, in a glamorous royal wedding at the Prince's Palace of Monaco.