Prince Mateen of Brunei, Anisha Isa melt hearts with romantic pregnancy reveal

Prince Mateen of Brunei is about to become a father!
The royal and his wife, Anisha Isa Kalebic, shared their joyful news with a romantic pregnancy announcement.
Taking to Instagram account on Tuesday, the royal spread the joyful news that he’s going to become a father.
"And then there were 3," the Sultan of Brunei's son, 34, captioned the image with his wife, Anisha.
A shared monochrome image showed Mateen and Anisha grabbing hands on a terrace, as Anisha lovingly rested her hand on belly.
The couple intertwined their hands in a soft, romantic moment as Anisha looked adoringly at her husband.
Soon after the royal couple shared their happy news, fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the parents-to-be.
One fan wrote, “Congratulations Mommy and Daddy to be!!! May every day of parenthood be a celebration of love and life.”
Another commented, “Perfect photo that speak louder than words! Magic moments! Huge congratulations @tmski and Princess Anisha! May God bless you all, for ever!”
The third noted, “CONGRATULATIONS Prince and Princess... God bless and you and your baby always.”
To note, the Sultan of Brunei's son married Anisha in a 10-day royal wedding in January 2024, after the couple announced their engagement in October 2023, reportedly following a few years of dating.