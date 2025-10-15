Meghan Markle reveals brand-new attempt to revive Netflix glory after major flop

Meghan Markle has hinted at a fresh start for her and Prince Harry’s Netflix journey.
On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex teased the major update on her Netflix deal during a solo engagement at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington DC.
Speaking at the "Next Level Influence: A Conversation with Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex” session, Meghan discussed her Netflix partnership with Fortune editor-in-chief Alyson Shontell.
Upon asking about the future of her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, which has garnered negative reviews from critics and fans, Meghan excitedly shared, "Well, the holiday special is coming out in November. It's a really good one," appearing to dodge any confirmation of another series.
Regarding her show’s future, Meghan shared that she was in discussion to change the format of it in the upcoming season.
“So I think looking at that format — again, it's a year of learns — so we're able to say, 'Eight episodes for two seasons — it's a lot of work,” she said.
Meghan reflected, “And having done Suits for seven years, I remember what goes into a production. I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes.”
“Part of what we're testing out now is, it's amazing to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes? And where can I share that with you? And how that continues to grow As ever,” she added, referring to her lifestyle brand.
To note, Meghan publicly addressed her and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal after they renewed it in August, 2025.