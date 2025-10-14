Royal

Princess Beatrice attends first event days after Sarah Ferguson's email drama

Sarah Ferguson was dropped out from seven charity organization as patron due to her alleged connection with Jaffrey Epstein

Princess Beatrice has stepped out for the first time days after her mother, Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein's controversy.

The Princess of York attended the 2025 Art of Wishes Gala alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, on Monday, October 13.

Notably, the star-studded event took place at the Rosewood Hotel in London, where the couple was in attendance.

For the royal occasion, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, sported a black and red long gown, which she paired with matching shoes.

To elevate her look, she carried a coordinating clutch and statement jewellery. 

This outing marked her first since her mother was removed from the multiple charity organisations as patron after she referenced child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, in her alleged emails, which were made public last month. 

According to the BBC, the Duchess of York was dropped from at least seven charities as an ambassador after an email from 2011 revealed that she called a late American financer her "supreme friend." 

As of now, neither the British Royal Family nor Sarah Ferguson has responded to these reports.    

