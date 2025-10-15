Royal

Queen Camilla celebrates special milestone just days after losing close friend

Royal Family releases Queen Camilla's video as she hosts grand reception at Buckingham Palace

  By Riba Shaikh
  • |


Queen Camilla was joined by a special friend as she hosted a grand reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate major milestone.

On Tuesday, October 14, Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a delightful video of the Queen as she marked 100 years of her charity BookTrust.

"Celebrating 100 years of @BookTrust with an old friend!" read the caption alongside the video

It continued, "Joined by friends and supporters of the charity, The Queen, as Patron of BookTrust, hosted a reception to celebrate the special occasion."

"BookTrust has been helping children and families experience the transformational benefits of reading together, reaching 1.4 million families each year," the post added.

The post further revealed that "Through BookTrust’s programme Bookstart Baby, they provide a book for every child in the UK before their first birthday."

"This year’s book is a brand new Peter Rabbit title called Four Happy Bunnies and it has been exclusively written for the programme. To launch the book, The Queen met a special guest, Peter Rabbit!" it added.

Queen Camilla marked the special milestone just a week after her close friend and renowned author Dame Jilly Cooper passed away at 88.

Mourning the death of the writer, Camilla penned a heartfelt message which read, "I was so saddened to learn of Dame Jilly’s death last night. Very few writers get to be a legend in their own lifetime but Jilly was one, creating a whole new genre of literature and making it her own through a career that spanned over five decades."

"In person she was a wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many and it was a particular pleasure to see her just a few weeks ago at my Queen’s Reading Room Festival where she was, as ever, a star of the show" she added.

