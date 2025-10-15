Danish Royals mark Crown Prince Christian’s 20th with charming portraits

Crown Prince Christian has turned 20!
To celebrate the future King’s milestone 20th birthday, the Danish Royal Family released a series of official portraits on Instagram on Wednesday, October 15.
“20 years. His Royal Highness the Crown Prince celebrates his 20th birthday today, Wednesday. The day is marked with the publication of a new official portrait series of the birthday boy, photographed at and around Amalienborg,” they captioned.
The Royals announced, “It is also possible to send your congratulations to the Crown Prince throughout the day via the Royal House's social media.”
Christian’s charming photo carousel opened with a portrait showing him warmly smiling for the camera, dressed in a blue shirt layered over with a black jacket and paired with greyish-brown pants.
The second portrait featured the handsome prince donning a denim shirt, khaki pants and a brown belt, looking away in a striking pose, while the third slide showed him in the same outfit, but this time, gazing directly into the camera.
In the fourth slide, featuring a black-and-white photo, the future King of Denmark was captured smiling brightly as he rocked a suit and tied his tie.
As the carousel progressed, it featured a couple more striking portraits from Christian’s 20th birthday photoshoot.
About Crown Prince Christian:
Crown Prince Christian, born on October 15, 2005, is the heir apparent to the Danish throne as King Frederik X and Queen Mary’s eldest child.
Following his grandmother, Queen Margrethe II’s, abdication and his father’s ascension to the throne in 2024, he became Crown Prince of Denmark and also held the title of Count of Monpezat.