Royal

Danish Royals mark Crown Prince Christian’s 20th with charming portraits

Crown Prince Christian of Denmark celebrates his 20th birthday today, October 15, 2025

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Danish Royals mark Crown Prince Christian’s 20th with charming portraits
Danish Royals mark Crown Prince Christian’s 20th with charming portraits

Crown Prince Christian has turned 20!

To celebrate the future King’s milestone 20th birthday, the Danish Royal Family released a series of official portraits on Instagram on Wednesday, October 15.

“20 years. His Royal Highness the Crown Prince celebrates his 20th birthday today, Wednesday. The day is marked with the publication of a new official portrait series of the birthday boy, photographed at and around Amalienborg,” they captioned.

The Royals announced, “It is also possible to send your congratulations to the Crown Prince throughout the day via the Royal House's social media.”

Christian’s charming photo carousel opened with a portrait showing him warmly smiling for the camera, dressed in a blue shirt layered over with a black jacket and paired with greyish-brown pants.

The second portrait featured the handsome prince donning a denim shirt, khaki pants and a brown belt, looking away in a striking pose, while the third slide showed him in the same outfit, but this time, gazing directly into the camera.

In the fourth slide, featuring a black-and-white photo, the future King of Denmark was captured smiling brightly as he rocked a suit and tied his tie.

As the carousel progressed, it featured a couple more striking portraits from Christian’s 20th birthday photoshoot.

About Crown Prince Christian:

Crown Prince Christian, born on October 15, 2005, is the heir apparent to the Danish throne as King Frederik X and Queen Mary’s eldest child.

Following his grandmother, Queen Margrethe II’s, abdication and his father’s ascension to the throne in 2024, he became Crown Prince of Denmark and also held the title of Count of Monpezat.

You Might Like:

Prince Mateen of Brunei, Anisha Isa melt hearts with romantic pregnancy reveal

Prince Mateen of Brunei, Anisha Isa melt hearts with romantic pregnancy reveal
The Sultan of Brunei's son married Anisha Isa Kalebic in a 10-day royal wedding in January 2024

Sarah Ferguson blames Prince Andrew for dragging her into Epstein ‘nightmare’

Sarah Ferguson blames Prince Andrew for dragging her into Epstein ‘nightmare’
Sarah Ferguson considering shocking decision against Prince Andrew amid Jeffrey Epstein drama

Meghan Markle reveals brand-new attempt to revive Netflix glory after major flop

Meghan Markle reveals brand-new attempt to revive Netflix glory after major flop
The Duchess of Sussex teases new things in Netflix deal with Prince Harry after major flop

Queen Camilla celebrates special milestone just days after losing close friend

Queen Camilla celebrates special milestone just days after losing close friend
Royal Family releases Queen Camilla's video as she hosts grand reception at Buckingham Palace

Royal Family shares major update on King’s visit to Peru for key event

Royal Family shares major update on King’s visit to Peru for key event
The monarch undertakes special engagement after touching down in Peru to attend a significant event

Meghan Markle shares first public remarks on Netflix Deal with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle shares first public remarks on Netflix Deal with Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the renewal of Netflix deal in August 2025

Prince William releases uplifting message as Charles, Harry rift reignites

Prince William releases uplifting message as Charles, Harry rift reignites
King Charles is reportedly ‘furious’ with Prince Harry over his shocking demand after recent reunion

Kate Middleton makes cheeky demand during surprise trip with Prince William

Kate Middleton makes cheeky demand during surprise trip with Prince William
Prince William and Kate Middleton landed in Northern Ireland earlier this week for their unannounced royal trip

Monaco welcomes royal baby as Princess Carolina becomes grandma once again

Monaco welcomes royal baby as Princess Carolina becomes grandma once again
Princess Carolina of Hanover, the elder sister of Prince Albert II, celebrates becoming a grandmother to a baby girl

Princess Beatrice attends first event days after Sarah Ferguson's email drama

Princess Beatrice attends first event days after Sarah Ferguson's email drama
Sarah Ferguson was dropped out from seven charity organization as patron due to her alleged connection with Jaffrey Epstein

King Charles feels 'betrayed' by Prince Harry: 'Back to where we were'

King Charles feels 'betrayed' by Prince Harry: 'Back to where we were'
The Duke of Sussex remains adamant about his concerns about security in the UK, making King Charles 'furious'

Prince William, Kate Middleton issue first update on unannounced Ireland trip

Prince William, Kate Middleton issue first update on unannounced Ireland trip
Kate Middleton and Prince William touched down in Northern Ireland earlier this week