Sarah Ferguson blames Prince Andrew for dragging her into Epstein ‘nightmare’

Prince Andrew is believed to have left Sarah Ferguson feeling “trapped” and “terrified” amid never-ending Jeffrey Epstein controversies.
As per the inside sources, ever since Sarah’s gushing email to the infamous sex offender and pedophile made headlines she has been thinking that her ex-husband was the reason she was dragged in this whole Epstein controversy.
"There's no love left there with Andrew as a partner, but she's been tied to him for decades. He's her past and, in some sad way, her safety net. Even when he ruins her peace, she still feels responsible for him" a source told Radar.
The insider continued, "She's calling it the delusional fantasy of a convicted criminal trying to stir chaos. But deep down she's panicking that people will believe it, and she blames Andrew entirely.”
“She says this nightmare never would've touched her if he hadn't been involved with Epstein in the first place,” they added.
This update came amid reports that King Charles is under immense pressure to strip Sarah and Andrew of their royal titles as their former ties with the controversial figure keep harming monarchy.