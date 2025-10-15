Prince William releases uplifting message as Charles, Harry rift reignites

Prince William has shared an uplifting statement amid the ongoing family drama.
On Tuesday, October 14, the Prince of Wales took to Instagram to share an update on his surprise visit to Ireland with Princess Kate.
In the post, the future King shared a carousel of photos from the final stop of their trip, highlighting that he and the Princess of Wales visited Long Meadow Cider in County Armagh.
“Finishing the day at Long Meadow Cider in County Armagh - a family-run farm blending tradition with innovation to create award-winning ciders and juices!” read the caption.
The father of three proudly continued to share, “Now three generations strong, the McKeevers are growing opportunity and sustainability at the heart of Orchard County.”
Delighted with their work, William penned an uplifting message, noting, “Great to see the connection and love at the heart of everything they do here.”
Prior to their trip to Long Meadow Cider, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited County Tyrone’s Mallon Farm - a flax farm that has been using the fiber for linen production in a bid to be more sustainable.
They also visited the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service’s new Learning and Development College in Cookstown- a facility helping to train the next generation of firefighters.
Notably, William’s uplifting message came after an insider told Rob Shuter’s ShuterScoop that King Charles is “furious” with Prince Harry over his shocking demand following their recent reunion.
"It's the same fight on repeat. Harry won't accept he's no longer entitled to taxpayer-funded protection. The King's exhausted. He thought they were rebuilding trust. Then Harry dragged everyone back into the drama. Charles is furious. He can't change the rules, and Harry won't stop pushing,” said the source.
For the unversed, King Charles and the Duke of Sussex reunited last month after their years of estrangement during the latter’s visit to the UK.