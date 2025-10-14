Royal

King Charles feels 'betrayed' by Prince Harry: 'Back to where we were'

The Duke of Sussex remains adamant about his concerns about security in the UK, making King Charles 'furious'

The newly established peace between King Charles and Prince Harry has met an unexpected hurdle as the Duke of Sussex remains concerned about his security in the UK.

Following their reunion last month at Clarence House in London, which marked the first time the father-son duo met face-to-face in 19 months, Harry reportedly wants an official security review, a move that has blindsided palace aides. 

An insider shared with Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop, "It's the same fight on repeat. Harry won't accept he's no longer entitled to taxpayer-funded protection. The King's exhausted."

Harry allegedly wrote to the Home Office without informing the palace, and the monarch felt "betrayed".

"He thought they were rebuilding trust. Then Harry dragged everyone back into the drama," the tipster added.

Another courtier said, "Charles is furious. He can't change the rules, and Harry won't stop pushing."

Sources also tell the Sunday Times that Harry's decision to approach the Home Office about security "complicates things for the King" and note, "It's not going to help matters. We're back to where we were."

Their insider claims that "the King cannot and will not lobby" for Harry, adding, "If you put yourself in the mind of a father who is repeatedly told he should and could intervene, that is not very helpful, complicates matters and shows a lack of understanding about the reality of the situation."

Notably, Prince Harry's meeting with King Charles was not attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton, fuelling rumours about the siblings' bad blood.

