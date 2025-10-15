Royal

Meghan Markle shares first public remarks on Netflix Deal with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the renewal of Netflix deal in August 2025

Meghan Markle has finally stepped forward to share the first public comment on her and Prince Harry’s deal with Netflix, which was announced in August.

During her solo engagement at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington DC on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about the future of theNetflix deal after a flop season 2 of her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan.

While conversing at the session called "Next Level Influence: A Conversation with Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex," the 44-year-old answered the questions from Fortune's Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell about their partnership with streaming giant.

"My husband and I were in an overall deal with Netflix then, not dissimilar to Higher Ground and the Obamas' deal,” she began.

“Once that had come to its term, the extension of it — which was such an incredible sign of the strength of our partnership — was now being in a first-look deal," the duchess said.

Meghan gushed over the “exciting” new opportunities her Netflix deal will bring.

"It gives us flexibility to go to our partners first, then at the same time, shop content that might not be the right fit for Netflix but has a home somewhere else,” she explained.

Elsewhere in her discussion, the Suits alum was asked about the future of the key production from the couple’s Netflix agreement — her lifestyle programme, With Love, Meghan.

"Well, the holiday special is coming out in November. It's a really good one," Meghan replied, dodging any confirmation of another series.

Notably, the remarks came after Meghan Markle's Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, received negative reviews, calling it "boring," "out of touch," and "inauthentic"

The season two faced a significant drop in viewership compared to its first season, failing to break into the streaming platform's global Top 10 shows list during its premiere week.

