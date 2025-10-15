Royal Family shares major update on King’s visit to Peru for key event

Royal

The monarch undertakes special engagement after touching down in Peru to attend a significant event

  By Sidra Khan
  • |
King Felipe has arrived in Peru for a special event.

On Tuesday, October 14, the Spanish Royal Family’s Instagram handle posted an update about the monarch’s visit to the South American country, sharing that he received a warm welcome upon arrival at Alfredo Rodríguez Ballón International Airport.

During his visit to Peru, the King is scheduled to attend the opening of the 10th International Congress of the Spanish Language (CILE).

The International Congress of the Spanish Language is a major global event dedicated to the study, promotion, and development of the Spanish language, and is held every few years, where linguists, writers, educators, and cultural leaders from around the world gather to discuss about how the language is used, how it’s changing, and how to promote it globally.

Organized by the Royal Spanish Academy, the Association of Academies of the Spanish Language, and the Instituto Cervantes, the event takes place in a different Spanish-speaking country each time, with Peru chosen for the 10th session.

“The King traveled today to Arequipa, Peru, to attend the opening of the 10th International Congress of the Spanish Language (CILE),” shared the Royals.

They continued, “After being received upon arrival at Alfredo Rodríguez Ballón International Airport with a Cord of Honor by the regional governor of Arequipa and other authorities, the King then traveled to the Mario Vargas Llosa House Museum.”

“There, he toured this cultural center that preserves the memory and legacy of the Peruvian Nobel Prize winner, along with the writer's daughter, Morgana Vargas Llosa, and the director of the House Museum and Vargas Llosa's cousin, Luis Llosa,” the caption further noted.

King Felipe’s visit comes just a few days after he marked the National Day of Spain with his wife, Queen Letizia, and daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, with a vibrant ceremony.

