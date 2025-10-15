Royal

Kate Middleton makes cheeky demand during surprise trip with Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton landed in Northern Ireland earlier this week for their unannounced royal trip

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kate Middleton and Prince William kicked off their unannounced trip to Northern Ireland with a surprise visit to the Fire Station. 

On Tuesday, October 14, Kensington Palace took to the Prince and Princess of Wales's joint Instagram account to share their exclusive sneak peek into their royal trip.

"Great to be back in Northern Ireland today! Starting with a brilliant visit to the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service’s new Learning and Development College in Cookstown. A world-class facility helping to train the next generation of firefighters," the future King’s office began.

P.C.: Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram account
They further shared, "The incredible site includes a flood water rescue simulator, one of only two in the world, plus a mock motorway, model village high street and even a slurry pit – all designed to create realistic, hands-on training experiences."

"It was inspiring to see trainee and newly qualified firefighters in action during a range of simulations, and to hear how this investment is creating opportunities for young people and strengthening collaboration across emergency services in Northern Ireland," they concluded.

During their visit to Northern Ireland, the future Queen candidly joked that she wanted to drive at full speed with the "sirens on" as she rode in the back of a fire engine accompanied by the next heir to the British throne.  

For the unversed, Kate Middleton and Prince William were not accompanied by their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis, during their surprise trip to Northern Ireland.    

