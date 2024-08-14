Sci-Tech

Elon Musk top 5 Cybertruck promises that never made it to the road

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024
Elon Musk has made 3 major promises about Tesla’s Cybertruck that did not come true.

The billionaire’s electric car has evolved a lot since its release in 2019. It's comparatively more expensive now, with the cheapest version of the Cybertruck selling at approx $100,000.

Initially, Elon made plenty of promises about the new invention. One major vow was to make it a boat that can float on water, but it did not come true.

Here are the three major promises Elon made that he did not fulfil.

1. A $39,900 price tag

Elon claimed that the cheapest version of Cybertruck would cost $39,900 when he launched it for the first time. But back in 2013, Tesla revealed that the cheapest model would cost $60,990.

2. Crab walking

In 2021, Elon wrote on X that Cybertrucks would have four motors, one for each wheel, which will help the car to turn 360 degrees like a tank and move diagonally like a crab.

He penned in a post, "We played with this in development, but no matter what we tried, it was a clunky/awkward experience with no real use case.”

But this feature never made it to the cybertruck.

3. Cybertruck as boat

Another major promise made by Elon was that Cybertruck would be able to float and serve as a boat for short periods, but it never happened.

