Blake Lively makes unusual plea to Taylor Swift

Blake Lively has made a passionate plea to Taylor Swift that echoes the desires of Swifties worldwide.
During her presence at the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Wednesday, August 14, to promote her new film It Ends with Us, Lively gushed over Swift while playing game with host.
“Honestly I wish the tour, the concert, was just like 47 hours long so that all the songs could be played at all times. So my popular opinion is that all, like yes,” Lively said during the interview.
She continued, "The answer is yes. What's the setlist? Yes. My answer is yes.”
Swift's Eras Tour show currently lasts for approximately three and a half hours and features music from seven different albums, including Lover, 1989, and her latest release, The Tortured Poets Department.
The pop superstar plays between 44 and 46 songs in each show.
Blake Lively has been a longtime fan of Swift's music and has attended several of her concerts, including a show in Madrid, Spain, with her husband Ryan Reynolds and their daughters.
Last month, Taylor Swift also revealed that she is the godmother to Lively and Reynolds' children.