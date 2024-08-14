Yumna Zaidi’s ‘Nayab’ heads to Jaipur International Film Festival after Cannes win

Yumna Zaidi’s sports-drama film Nayab, which has earned international recognition, winning two prestigious awards at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 in May, is all set to mark another milestone.
Following its success at Cannes, Nayab has been officially selected for the Jaipur International Film Festival in India, scheduled to take place from August 28-30, 2024.
To note, the film, directed by Umair Nasir Ali, took home the titles of Best Foreign Film and Best First-Time Filmmaker in the feature film category at Cannes in May.
Starring Yumna Zaidi and Usama Khan, Nayab tells the powerful story of an aspiring cricketer who faces opposition from her family and society in pursuing her dreams.
The film's star-studded cast also includes Jawed Sheikh, M. Fawad Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, and Ehteshamuddin, among others.
This marks another significant milestone for Pakistani cinema, showcasing the country's talent on a global platform.
The news comes around the time when the nation is basking in the glory of Arshad Nadeem's historic gold medal win in javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Moreover, Nayab was released in cinemas on January 26, 2024.