Trending

Yumna Zaidi’s ‘Nayab’ heads to Jaipur International Film Festival after Cannes win

'Nayab' is making waves internationally as selected for Jaipur Film Festival after Cannes win in May

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024
Yumna Zaidi’s ‘Nayab’ heads to Jaipur International Film Festival after Cannes win
Yumna Zaidi’s ‘Nayab’ heads to Jaipur International Film Festival after Cannes win

Yumna Zaidi’s sports-drama film Nayab, which has earned international recognition, winning two prestigious awards at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 in May, is all set to mark another milestone.

Following its success at Cannes, Nayab has been officially selected for the Jaipur International Film Festival in India, scheduled to take place from August 28-30, 2024.

To note, the film, directed by Umair Nasir Ali, took home the titles of Best Foreign Film and Best First-Time Filmmaker in the feature film category at Cannes in May.

Starring Yumna Zaidi and Usama Khan, Nayab tells the powerful story of an aspiring cricketer who faces opposition from her family and society in pursuing her dreams.

The film's star-studded cast also includes Jawed Sheikh, M. Fawad Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, and Ehteshamuddin, among others.

This marks another significant milestone for Pakistani cinema, showcasing the country's talent on a global platform.

The news comes around the time when the nation is basking in the glory of Arshad Nadeem's historic gold medal win in javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Moreover, Nayab was released in cinemas on January 26, 2024. 

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ousted by court’s shock ruling

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ousted by court’s shock ruling
BTS' Jungkook reveals solo documentary 'I Am Still' release date

BTS' Jungkook reveals solo documentary 'I Am Still' release date
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip schedule announced despite security scares

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip schedule announced despite security scares
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2

Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2

Trending News

Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Mahira Khan drops new post on Independence Day
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Hardik Pandya ‘caught’ with Jasmin Walia as ex-wife thanks divorcing him
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to team up for film?
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Aiman Khan cheers 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Independence Day
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Salman Khan dedicates endearing post to father Salim Khan
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji attend Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Fawad Khan releases new track 'Taara/Diamonds' in collaboration with US media outlet
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Aditya Roy Kapur 'looking forward' to upcoming film 'Metro...in Dino'
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Kriti Sanon addresses failure of 'Adipurush'
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Kriti Sanon breaks silence on ‘frustrating’ dating rumours with Kabir Bahia
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar laud Salim-Javed in ‘Angry Young Men’
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Hania Aamir brings her radiant charm to the lush greens of Bali